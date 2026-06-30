Ok-soon from Season 28 of I Am SOLO, who remarried to Young-ho, is pregnant with her second child but weighs only 50 kg... "I gained 5 kg, and the first digit changed"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee reporter] Ok-soon from Season 28 of I Am SOLO, who appeared on the divorcee special of ENA·SBS Plus's "I Am SOLO," shared an update that reflected even more happiness after announcing her second pregnancy.

On the 30th, Ok-soon posted a photo of a scale on her social media account along with the message, "The first digit changed. Yuldong is only 200 g, so why have I gained 5 kg?"

In the photo, the scale clearly showed 50 kg, drawing attention. Even during pregnancy, her slim figure stood out, and the update from the expectant mother brought smiles to viewers.

Earlier, on the 26th, Ok-soon surprised fans by announcing on her personal social media, "Everyone, I'm pregnant with my second child!" She shared the joyful news by posting a family photo holding a pregnancy test and ultrasound images.

She added, "The morning sickness has gotten much better, and now that I have entered the stable period, I can finally share this happy news." She continued, "Three of us are already happy enough, but I am so excited for the days when we become a family of four." She also said, "A-yul is counting down the days until she meets her younger sibling," and added, "See you in December with the newest member of the Hong Arim Team," sharing her anticipation ahead of childbirth.

Meanwhile, Ok-soon from Season 28 of I Am SOLO met Young-ho through the divorcee special of ENA·SBS Plus's "I Am SOLO." She revealed that she had been raising her daughter alone after divorce, and she became a married couple with Young-ho after filing their marriage registration in February and holding their wedding last month.