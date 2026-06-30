Kim Ho-joong's parole came five months early, but he will head to the operating room, not the stage

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Jun-seok] Singer Kim Ho-joong has returned to society on parole, but his immediate priority is recovery rather than a return to the stage.

According to the entertainment industry on the 30th, Kim Ho-joong was released from Somang Prison in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province, about five months earlier than scheduled that morning. He returned home to rest without issuing any official statement.

Fans and reporters gathered outside the prison, but Kim Ho-joong left the scene in his agency's vehicle without offering any greeting or comment.

Although fans are eager for his comeback, those close to the situation say Kim Ho-joong is not yet in condition to perform. The most urgent issue is an ankle injury that worsened during his time in prison.

An official from Kim Ho-joong's side said, "He had been diagnosed with a need for ankle surgery even before his incarceration, but his condition worsened sharply after he missed the proper treatment window during his sentence." The official added, "The ligament damage is now severe, so after detailed tests, doctors may even need to discuss ligament reconstruction surgery."

Kim Ho-joong is expected to visit a hospital this week for detailed examinations, after which he will make a final decision on whether to undergo surgery and what treatment plan to follow.

An immediate return to activities is effectively impossible. A representative from his agency also said, "Treatment comes before any activity plans right now," adding, "Only after the surgery decision and recovery period are clearly set can we review his future schedule."

Meanwhile, Kim Ho-joong was sentenced to two years and six months in prison in both the first and second trials for driving under the influence in Apgujeong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, in May 2024, crashing into a taxi and fleeing the scene.

He gave up his appeal and served his sentence, but after recently passing parole review and being released, he now faces another obstacle in the form of health problems, while public sentiment remains cold.

For the time being, Kim Ho-joong plans to focus on recovering his health by moving between the hospital and his home rather than appearing in public.

narusi@sportschosun.com