[Official] Will 'Signal 2' Be Released in November Without Cho Jin-woong's Scenes? tvN Says, "Nothing Has Been Confirmed"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim So-hee] tvN has taken a cautious stance on reports that the drama "Second Signal" will be scheduled for November.

On the 30th, a tvN official said, regarding reports that "Second Signal" would air in November, "Nothing has been confirmed."

Earlier that day, MyDaily reported that tvN's new Monday-Tuesday drama "Second Signal" had been scheduled for a total of eight episodes and was set to air from November 30 to December 22. It was also reported that actor Cho Jin-woong would appear in the series without any editing, and that his screen time and the show's overall quality would remain unchanged.

"Second Signal" is a sequel to "Signal," which aired in 2016 and won widespread popularity. The project drew strong attention from the production stage as Kim Hye-soo, Lee Je-hoon, and Cho Jin-woong reunited for the first time in 10 years. Writer Kim Eun-hee also returned to pen the script, and the drama has long been considered one of tvN's most anticipated titles for its 20th anniversary. In particular, filming was completed in August last year, leaving only its release date to be set. Once the schedule is confirmed, it is ready to meet viewers immediately.

However, the original plan to air the drama in the first half of this year was delayed after Cho Jin-woong announced his retirement. Since then, the broadcast schedule has remained uncertain for some time. Separate from the work's quality, external factors have held it back, leading to a long delay.

Even so, with a November slot now being discussed as a strong possibility, attention is growing over whether the drama will finally return to viewers after a long wait.