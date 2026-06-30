Shin Ae-ra, who adopted two daughters, shares her parenting philosophy: "I can't protect them forever, and I shouldn't stop my children from experiencing failure and frustration"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Actress Shin Ae-ra candidly reflected on her past controlling parenting style and shared her own philosophy on raising children.

Compassion Korea recently released a preview video titled, "I Was Once a Controlling Mom, Too."

The full video will be uploaded at 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 2, on the Compassion Korea YouTube Channel.

In the video, Shin Ae-ra admitted that her controlling tendencies once made parenting difficult. Looking back, she said, "The outcome was obvious, and I could clearly see what would happen. But holding myself back and enduring it for the sake of my children felt like the greatest form of parenting I could offer."

"By nature, I have a lot of controlling tendencies," she said. "It wasn't about harmful control, but about taking good care of my children and helping them fail less. When I took control, things often went smoothly. Our home had no major problems, so I thought, 'This must be good.' But it wasn't."

She continued, "Children need to experience failure and frustration on their own." She added, "Failing and feeling frustrated when they are young does not cause that much damage. If they go through it then, they can learn to handle it themselves when they face it again as adults. How long can I stay by their side and protect them?"

Still, Shin Ae-ra noted, "For people with controlling tendencies, that is not easy." She said, "As I host 'My Golden Kids,' I see that more than half of the people there have the same issue. It breaks my heart to see those who struggled because they were controlled as children." She added, "During breaks, I also speak with them privately and tell them this is even worse for the child. I share my own experience, too," saying she has had sincere conversations with parents based on her own life.

Meanwhile, Shin Ae-ra married actor Cha In-pyo in 1995. They welcomed their first son in 1998 and later adopted two daughters, born in 2005 and 2008.