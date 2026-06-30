Kim Ho-joong posts a handwritten apology after parole: "I will live without going astray"

Photo = Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun, Kim Joon-seok] Singer Kim Ho-joong, who was paroled after serving time for drunk driving and hit-and-run charges, shared his feelings directly through his fan cafe shortly after his release. The move suggests that he plans to focus on reflection and remorse rather than a flashy comeback.

On the afternoon of the 30th, Kim Ho-joong posted a handwritten letter on his fan cafe under the title, "To My Longing Family."

He began by saying, "It took two years before I could write here again," and added, "I feel once more how serious my wrongdoing was."

Earlier in the day, Kim Ho-joong was released from Somang Prison in Yeoju, Gyeonggi Province. Wearing a black suit, he left the prison gate without making any statement, despite a barrage of questions from reporters and fans at the scene, drawing public attention.

After returning home, however, he opened up to fans in a letter written in his own hand.

In the letter, Kim Ho-joong explained, "I was deemed eligible in the parole review and was released today, with 2 years and 6 months of my sentence behind me."

He went on to say, "Rather than feeling freedom or liberation after leaving prison, I will take greater responsibility, reflect more deeply, and serve out the remainder of my sentence."

He also stressed, "Instead of saying more, I will clearly look at the situation and position I am in now, and live without going astray." He added, "I am sorry. I am truly sorry. I will reflect more and set my heart straight."

Kim Ho-joong was indicted and sentenced to 2 years and 6 months in prison after driving under the influence in Apgujeong-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, in May 2024, crashing into a taxi, fleeing the scene, and asking his manager to falsely surrender on his behalf. He was charged with dangerous driving causing injury under the Act on the Aggravated Punishment, etc. of Specific Crimes.

He had originally been scheduled for release on Nov. 24, but after serving 80% of his sentence, he was paroled about five months early. He will now be placed on probation for the remainder of his term.

As Kim Ho-joong returns to society on parole amid cold public sentiment, attention is focused on whether his handwritten apology can help win back even a small measure of public support.

narusi@sportschosun.com