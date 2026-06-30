"Still Thinking About It" Lim Young-woong Reveals a Hidden Inner Thought for the First Time on "Mountain Village Bachelor Hero"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Singer Lim Young-woong opens up about what has been on his mind.

In the second episode, which airs today, the day-to-day ups and downs of Lim Young-woong and his friends as they fully adapt to life in the mountains will unfold. "Mountain Village Bachelor Hero" is a healing variety show that captures a "no-plan, no-pollution life" in which the cast sets aside familiar conveniences for a while and enjoys life on instinct in the mountains.

This episode draws attention to the full-scale opening of "(Jo) Jjaez Bar." The first night in the mountains is filled with deep conversation as Jo Jjaezeu transforms into a seasoned bartender. In the middle of the talk, Jo Jjaezeu cautiously brings up Lim Young-woong's concerns, saying, "It seems like he keeps worrying about something..." Lim Young-woong then honestly reveals thoughts he has never shared anywhere else. As the older brothers listen quietly and the conversation continues in earnest, the moment is expected to leave a moving impression. After the worry session ends, songs that shift the mood help complete a romantic night in the mountains.

The relaxed mountain life is only brief, as the four men are given a special mission they must complete. They are sent to help out with farm work. While driving for a long time along an unpaved road toward their destination, Jo Jjaezeu jokes, "It feels like we're being dragged somewhere..." showing off his sharp instincts and drawing laughter. But once they arrive, they are left speechless by the vast 1,000-pyeong onion field spread out before them. Attention is now focused on how the four men will perform in the enormous field.

Once the real work begins, the labor proves tougher than expected, and all four men break into a sweat. In particular, Lim Young-woong boosts the mood on set by suggesting a "barter" of labor for songs and surprising everyone with an impromptu live performance. The owner of the onion field reportedly responded with satisfaction, saying, "It will be a bumper onion harvest this year!" Knowing that the onions will be supplied to schools and the military, the four men push through to the end despite their fatigue, adding warmth to the scene. After successfully harvesting the onions, the mountain village bachelors enjoy a hearty snack table prepared with care by the mothers and even sing a lively song, showing that they have fully become mountain farmers.

After finishing the grueling journey, the four return to the cozy mountain village house. But the energy they built up in the onion field does not fade easily, and as soon as they arrive, they lift the mood again with another spirited song. Then, something about Lim Young-woong causes Hyun Bong-sik to suddenly collapse, creating an unexpected situation. Viewers are now eager to see what will happen at the mountain village house.

Episode 2 of "Mountain Village Bachelor Hero," which will showcase deeper friendship and a cheerful adjustment to mountain life, airs tonight at 9 p.m. on SBS.