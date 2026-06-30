[SC Scene] "Not a girl group, but a girl crew"... Keyveatz, the new breath AOMG has launched (full story)

The debut showcase for the girl group Keyveatz was held on the afternoon of the 30th at Yes24 Wonder Rock Hall in Sinchon. Members of Keyveatz pose for photos. Sinchon = Song Jeong-heon, / 2026.06.30/

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Bit] AOMG's first-ever "girl crew," Keyveatz, is making a dazzling debut and bringing a fresh breath of "oxygen" to the music scene.

Keyveatz held its debut showcase at Yes24 Wonder Rock Hall in Seodaemun, Seoul, on the 30th and shared its feelings about stepping out as the industry's first "girl crew."

Keyveatz is AOMG's first girl crew since the company was founded, and the next act in AOMG 2.0's rebranding project, "Make It New." The five-member group consists of Yui, Kang Ye-seul, Eom Ji-won, Son Ju-won, and Kim Yu-na.

Leader Son Ju-won said, "Since this is our official debut, I'm so nervous and excited. We worked very hard to get here." She added, "Our slogan is 'Don't miss us at this very moment.' We will make sure you never miss us."

On the team name, Son Ju-won explained, "Keyveatz is a crew that wants to become the key to creating a new flow. It means reading the signs and making the next move."

There is also curiosity about why the group chose to be a "girl crew" rather than a "girl group." Kim Yu-na said, "I think a girl crew is built through attitude, not concept. What makes us different is that we are based on subculture and underground culture." She added, "I think the girl crew identity is Keyveatz's biggest strength."

Yui also said proudly, "When I heard the AOMG and Hi-Lite Music CEOs talk about the girl crew, I was so satisfied. That's why I came all the way from Japan to Korea."

The debut showcase for the girl group Keyveatz was held on the afternoon of the 30th at Yes24 Wonder Rock Hall in Sinchon. Members of Keyveatz pose for photos. Sinchon = Song Jeong-heon, / 2026.06.30/

The members also talked about their debut journey. Yui, who is from Japan, said she thought of her parents back home, but the other members embraced her like family, which helped her keep going. The youngest member, Ji-won, said, "The older members treated me so well, and that made me think I had to work even harder."

Leader Son Ju-won also recalled the group's formation, saying, "I felt a strong sense of responsibility and mission to lead my friends. So I pushed myself hard to guide the team. Still, I was so happy when the team name was decided. I felt a lot of emotions all at once."

The members also pointed out Keyveatz's strengths. Kang Ye-seul said, "We have many moves to make. Our strengths are musicality, artistry, and visuals." Yui added, "Keyveatz itself feels like the move. Those moves come together to form a girl crew, and we want to create a new flow."

The debut showcase for the girl group Keyveatz was held on the afternoon of the 30th at Yes24 Wonder Rock Hall in Sinchon. Keyveatz performs on stage. Sinchon = Song Jeong-heon, / 2026.06.30/

Through its first EP, Oxygen, Keyveatz plans to make a strong impression with a distinctive music style rooted in subculture and underground culture. As the only girl crew representing both the K-pop and hip-hop scenes, anticipation is growing over what new direction Keyveatz will present.

Kang Ye-seul introduced the debut album, saying, "We combined 'oxy,' meaning oxygen, with 'gen,' from generation. As we collide with a new generation, we want to create a flow that is uniquely Keyveatz's. It is also an album that symbolizes Keyveatz." Eom Ji-won added, "Inside that process are the pressure we've built up and the determination to see it through to the end."

Son Ju-won added, "This was an album we made together as members. It was created based on our own stories, so we were able to sing with even more sincerity."

The debut showcase for the girl group Keyveatz was held on the afternoon of the 30th at Yes24 Wonder Rock Hall in Sinchon. Keyveatz performs on stage. Sinchon = Song Jeong-heon, / 2026.06.30/

The title track, "Oxy," condenses the fierce ambition of the next-generation girl crew Keyveatz. 200, a member of AOMG's mixed-gender hip-hop group SIKKOO, took part in the songwriting and added synergy. Eom Ji-won said, "I think this song expresses our grit." Yui added, "Please listen to our title track 'Oxy' as if you were breathing in oxygen."

The song drives forward with a range of hip-hop sounds, building tension right up to the brink and delivering the group's confident attitude. Its addictive chorus leaves a strong aftertaste. The signature hook, "OXY. TURN THE OXY UP," combines Keyveatz's powerful yet unique vocals with energetic beats and signals a distinctive musical identity.

The debut showcase for the girl group Keyveatz was held on the afternoon of the 30th at Yes24 Wonder Rock Hall in Sinchon. Members of Keyveatz pose for photos. Sinchon = Song Jeong-heon, / 2026.06.30/

Even before the official debut, the response has already been hot. After releasing the pre-release double single "Key Beats" in April, the group proved its solid live performance skills by appearing at 18 major festivals and university events in Korea and abroad, including KCON Japan 2026 and the 2026 Seoul Park Music Festival.

As the group is launching from AOMG, a company known for hip-hop, questions about the label also came up. Kim Yu-na said, "AOMG is one of the companies that represents hip-hop. Of course, I think we should feel pressure and responsibility for that. Right now, that pressure seems to be working in a positive way."

Kang Ye-seul nodded and said, "This is a company with a hip-hop legacy. The people who were here before us created and left behind so much. I think we inherited their mindset toward hip-hop and their understanding of the culture."

The members also expressed gratitude to the seniors who helped them. Son Ju-won said, "Senior Kian84 helped with the showcase planning and structure." Kim Yu-na also mentioned the track "Catch My Breath" and said, "Senior Jay Park produced it," expressing her thanks.

The debut showcase for the girl group Keyveatz was held on the afternoon of the 30th at Yes24 Wonder Rock Hall in Sinchon. Members of Keyveatz pose for photos. Sinchon = Song Jeong-heon, / 2026.06.30/

Finally, since the album is titled Oxygen, there is curiosity about what kind of "oxygen-like presence" Keyveatz wants to become in the music scene. Kang Ye-seul said, "Oxygen is something that helps people breathe, but it can also be the cause of a spark. Since we debuted as a girl crew rather than a girl group, we want to become the spark for girl crews and the original source."

When asked about the team's goals, Kang Ye-seul said, "We want to become iconic. I hope our own genre becomes clearly defined. In the short term, we want to reach No. 1 on a music show." Eom Ji-won added firmly, "I hope our color becomes so distinct that people start saying, 'That's so Keyveatz.'"

Keyveatz's debut EP, Oxy_Gen, will be released at 6 p.m. on the 30th through various online music platforms.

Jung Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com