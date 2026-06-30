'AOMG's First Girl Crew' Kibits: "Kian84 planned the stage, Jay Park produced... Thanks to our seniors"

The debut showcase for the girl group Kibits was held at the Yes24 Wonder Rock Hall in Sinchon on the afternoon of the 30th.

The Kibits members are posing. Sinchon = Reporter Song Jeong-heon songs@sportschosun.

30/ [Sportschosun Reporter Jeong Bit] AOMG's first girl crew, Keyveatz, expressed their gratitude to Kian84 and Jay Park. Keyveatz held their debut showcase at the Yes24 Wonderrock Hall in Seodaemun, Seoul on the 30th and stated, "We are grateful that Kian84 planned this and Jay Park produced it.

0 rebranding project 'Make It New. ' The group consists of five members: Uee, Kang Ye-seul, Uhm Ji-won, Son Ju-won, and Kim Yu-na.

The response is already enthusiastic even before their official debut. Following the release of their pre-release double single "Key Beats" last April, they proved their solid live performance capabilities by performing at 18 major domestic and international festivals and university events, including "KCON Japan 2026" and the "2026 Seoul Park Music Festival.

" In particular, they expressed their gratitude to the senior artists who helped them. Son Ju-won said, "Senior Kian84 helped with the planning and organization of the showcase," while Kim Yu-na conveyed her appreciation by mentioning the track "Catch My Breath," stating, "Senior Jay Park produced it.

" Key Beats' debut EP "Oxygen" will be released on various online music sites at 6 PM on the 30th. Reporter Jung Bit rightlight@sportschosun.com