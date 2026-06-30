Keyveatz Says, "We’re Not a Girl Group, We’re a Girl Crew... Our Official Debut Makes Us So Nervous and Excited"

Keyveatz members pose at the debut showcase for the girl group Keyveatz, held on the afternoon of the 30th at YES24 Wonder Rock Hall in Sinchon. Sinchon = Song Jeong-heon, / 2026.06.30/

[Sportschosun Jeong Bit] Keyveatz, AOMG's first girl crew, shared their thoughts on making their debut.

Keyveatz held its debut showcase on the 30th at YES24 Wonder Rock Hall in Seodaemun District, Seoul. "Our official debut makes us so nervous and excited," the group said. "Please don't take your eyes off us."

Keyveatz is AOMG's first girl crew since the company's founding and the next act in AOMG's 2.0 rebranding project, "Make It New." The five-member group consists of Yui, Kang Ye-seul, Eom Ji-won, Son Ju-won, and Kim Yu-na.

Leader Son Ju-won said, "Since this is our official debut, I'm very nervous and excited." She added, "We are not a girl group, but a girl crew."

Yui said, "Keyveatz itself feels like a move ahead. I want those moves to come together into a girl crew and create a new trend."

Questions also arose about why the group chose to be a "girl crew" rather than a "girl group." Kim Yu-na said, "I think a crew is formed not by concept, but by attitude. I believe that is the identity of a girl crew and Keyveatz's unique strength."

Son Ju-won also recalled the group's formation, saying, "I felt a sense of responsibility and mission to lead my friends. So I tried to guide the team very strictly. Still, I was so happy when the team name was decided. I felt a mix of emotions at that moment."

The members also talked about the debut process. Yui, the Japanese member, said, "I kept thinking about my parents in Japan, but the members embraced me like family, and thanks to them I was able to keep going." The youngest member, Jiwon, said, "The older members treated me kindly, and that made me want to do even better."

Through their first EP, "Oxy_Gen," Keyveatz plans to establish a distinctive musical style rooted in subculture and underground culture. As the only girl crew representing both the K-pop and hip-hop scene, attention is focused on what new direction Keyveatz will present.

Kang Ye-seul explained, "We combined oxy, which stands for oxygen, and gen, from generation. As we collide with a new generation, we will create a flow that is uniquely Keyveatz. It is also an album that symbolizes Keyveatz." Eom Ji-won added, "Within that process are the pressure we have built up and the determination to see it through to the end," introducing the debut album.

Son Ju-won added, "This was an album created together by all of our members. It was made based on our own stories, so we were able to sing with even more sincerity."

Keyveatz's debut EP, "Oxy_Gen," will be released at 6 p.m. on the 30th through major online music platforms.

Jeong Bit, Sportschosun