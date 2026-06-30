"An Unclean Air Conditioner Nearly Killed Him"... Dust Accumulated Over Two Years Led to a Deadly Case of Pneumonia

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[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A story has emerged about a man in his 50s who nearly lost his life after developing severe pneumonia following the use of an air conditioner that had not been cleaned for two years.

Medical staff said the cause was an infection with Legionella pneumophila that had multiplied inside the air conditioner. They urged people to clean and disinfect air conditioners that have not been used for a long time.

According to Chinese media outlets including Changjiang Daily, a 57-year-old man surnamed Xiong, who had been hospitalized in intensive care for severe pneumonia, was recently discharged after receiving ventilator support and extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) treatment.

When Xiong arrived at the hospital, CT scans of his lungs showed that most of both lungs had turned white. His heart, liver, and kidney function had all deteriorated, and his blood-clotting ability had also declined, indicating multiple organ failure. A rapid pathogen test conducted at the same time detected Legionella.

Legionella is a bacterium that thrives in damp environments such as air conditioner drip pans, filters, and ventilation ducts. It can infect people when they inhale aerosols generated by the air conditioner. Those with weakened immune systems or chronic illnesses are especially at risk of rapid progression to severe pneumonia.

Medical staff found that Xiong had several underlying conditions, including high blood pressure, diabetes, chronic kidney failure, and gout, which had significantly weakened his immune system.

In mid-May, as the heat began to build, he turned on the air conditioner in his room, which had not been used for about two years.

He began coughing the next day, but he thought it was just a common cold and did not go to the hospital.

However, his condition quickly worsened.

By the third day, he had a high fever and bloody sputum. He also became confused and started rambling incoherently. His family rushed him to the hospital, but he was reportedly in critical condition at the time, with very rapid breathing and a fading level of consciousness.

The hospital concluded that Legionella had multiplied inside the air conditioner, which had not been cleaned for a long time, spread into the room, and infected the patient after he inhaled it, leading to a severe infection. After 23 days of intensive treatment, Xiong's infection markers gradually returned to normal, and his lung, heart, liver, and kidney function recovered, allowing him to go home.

Xiong's attending physician emphasized, "Air conditioners that have not been used for a long time can become an ideal environment for Legionella to grow." He added, "Before use, people should thoroughly clean and disinfect not only the filter, but also the cooling fins, drip pan, and drain pipe."

He also advised, "Even while using an air conditioner, people should ventilate regularly. If symptoms such as fever, a dry cough, or chest pain appear, they should not assume it is just a cold and should seek medical attention immediately."

Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com