Keyveatz Shows Strong Loyalty to AOMG: "A Company with a Hip-Hop Legacy"

The debut showcase for the girl group Keyveatz was held on the afternoon of the 30th at Yes24 Wonder Rock Hall in Sinchon. The members of Keyveatz posed for photos. Sinchon = Song Jeong-heon, / 2026.06.30 /

[Sportschosun Jeong Bit] Keyveatz, AOMG's first girl crew, expressed strong loyalty to its agency, AOMG.

Keyveatz held its debut showcase on the 30th at Yes24 Wonder Rock Hall in Seodaemun District, Seoul. The group said, "AOMG is a company with a hip-hop legacy" and added, "We inherited hip-hop culture."

Keyveatz is the first girl crew since AOMG's founding and a next-generation act in AOMG 2.0's rebranding project, "Make It New." The five-member group consists of Yui, Kang Ye-seul, Eom Ji-won, Son Ju-won, and Kim Yu-na.

There was also curiosity about why the group chose to call itself a "girl crew" rather than a "girl group." Kim Yu-na said, "I think a crew is formed not by concept, but by attitude. I believe that is the identity of a girl crew and Keyveatz's own strength." Yui added, "After hearing about the girl crew concept from the CEOs of AOMG and Hi-Lite Music, I was very satisfied. That's why I came all the way from Japan to Korea," expressing pride.

Even before its official debut, the group has already drawn a strong response. After releasing the pre-release double single "Key Beats" in April, it proved its solid live performance skills by appearing at major domestic and international festivals, including "KCON Japan 2026" and the "2026 Seoul Park Music Festival," as well as 18 university festivals.

As the group is launching from AOMG, a label known for representing the hip-hop scene, questions about the company also came up. Kim Yu-na replied, "AOMG is one of the companies that represents hip-hop. Of course, I think there should be a sense of pressure and responsibility that comes with that. Right now, that pressure seems to be working in a positive way."

Kang Ye-seul nodded and said, "It is a company with a hip-hop legacy. The people who were here before us created and left behind so much. I think we inherited that mindset toward hip-hop and that understanding of the culture."

Keyveatz's debut EP, "Oxy_Gen," will be released at 6 p.m. on the 30th through various online music platforms.

Jeong Bit, rightlight@sportschosun.com