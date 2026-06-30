Even Japan's coach bows his head... Park Moon-sung's pointed jab: "Is that really so hard?"

Japan national football team coach Hajime Moriyasu bows toward the stands after his side suffered a 2-1 comeback loss to Brazil in the round of 32 of the North and Central America World Cup on the 30th. 【Yonhap News】

[Sportschosun, Jo Min-jeong] Football commentator Park Moon-sung referred to Hajime Moriyasu's actions and delivered a pointed message about South Korean football.

On the 30th, Park posted a photo on his social media showing Moriyasu bowing deeply toward the stands after the match.

He wrote, "After Japan were eliminated by Brazil in a comeback loss, Hajime Moriyasu bowed to thank the fans who came to the stadium." He then added a brief note of disappointment, saying, "We are not asking for much. Is that really so hard?"

Although he did not mention anyone by name, the post has drawn various interpretations as it comes amid a series of recent events surrounding the South Korea national football team after its exit from the 2026 FIFA North and Central America World Cup group stage.

Earlier in the day, Japan took the lead with an opening goal in the first half against Brazil in the round of 32, but conceded two straight goals in the second half and lost the match. Although they failed to reach the round of 16 and exited the tournament, they earned wide praise for matching the world powerhouse Brazil in a one-goal game.

South Korea finished Group A of the group stage with one win, two losses and three points, failing to advance to the round of 32. Right after the tournament, coach Hong Myung-bo said at a local press conference that he would step down and later returned home. Upon arrival, Hong left the airport without taking additional questions or making any further statement. He had also ended an earlier press conference in Mexico with only a brief statement and no Q&A, disappointing fans.

Against this backdrop, the photo and message Park shared have attracted strong online attention, as they are being compared with the Japan coach's respectful attitude toward fans even after defeat.

Football fans who saw the post responded with comments such as, "Fans want more than just results," "A responsible attitude matters," "One photo says a lot," and "I can relate."

Jo Min-jeong mj.cho@sportschosun.com