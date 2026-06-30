Im Soo-jung X Moon Geun-young, 'Legendary Two-Shot' After 23 Years... 'A Tale of Two Sisters' Sisters Spotted Side-by-Side at Awards Ceremony

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] A long-awaited photo of actresses Im Soo-jung and Moon Geun-young, who played sisters in the movie 'A Tale of Two Sisters,' has been released, much to the delight of fans.

Recently, a video capturing the scene of the '2026 Directors Cut Awards' was released on the YouTube channel 'DGK Directors Guild of Korea. ' The video features behind-the-scenes footage from the 24th Directors Cut Awards ceremony held last May, and the sight of Im Soo-jung and Moon Geun-young seated side by side at the same table drew attention.

Moon Geun-young exuded a calm atmosphere wearing a black jacket and with her hair neatly tied back. Im Soo-jung showcased her signature elegant charm by matching a beige-toned outfit with a bob hairstyle.

The two created a relaxed atmosphere, smiling and engaging in natural conversation while listening to Director Kang Yoon-sung. Above all, fans showed immense interest as the two actors, rarely seen together since the 2003 film *A Tale of Two Sisters*, were revealed.

Online reactions poured in, with comments such as, "It's been a really long time since I've seen a shot of them together," "Sumi and Suyeon still come to mind," "The vibe is the same even after all these years," and "I hope they meet again in a project. " *A Tale of Two Sisters* is considered a representative work of Korean horror cinema directed by Kim Ji-woon.

Im Soo-jung and Moon Geun-young left a deep impression playing the roles of sisters Sumi and Suyeon. Im Soo-jung, who was in her early 20s at the time, and Moon Geun-young, who was in her teens, heightened the immersion of the work with chemistry like real sisters, and it is still talked about as a masterpiece to this day.

Meanwhile, Im Soo-jung and Moon Geun-young are continuing their respective acting careers and steadily solidifying their positions as actors. Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.

cho@sportschosun.com