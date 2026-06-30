"I Rely on You" Lee Hong-ryeol Tearfully Opens Up About His Mother-in-Law's Death.. Yang Hee-eun Comforts Him, Saying, "You Have Now Become an Adult on Your Own"

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Comedian Lee Hong-ryeol left a heartfelt tribute after saying goodbye to his mother-in-law.

On the 29th, Lee Hong-ryeol posted a long message on his personal account along with a photo of the funeral parlor, announcing the death of his mother-in-law.

He remembered the deceased, saying, "She watched over our married life alone for 39 years, ever since 1987," and "She was the person who entrusted me with her daughter, whom she raised well without her husband, because she trusted me."

He added, "I, too, had no parents, so she was the only elder I could look up to, trust, and rely on," expressing how special their relationship was.

Lee Hong-ryeol paid tribute to her, saying, "She passed away to heaven at 1:30 a.m. today. You must have suffered so much. I pray that you rest in peace in a place without pain."

He also left a final promise to his mother-in-law, saying, "Thank you for trusting me and entrusting your daughter to me. I will take full responsibility until the end. #mother-in-law #a-place-without-pain," moving many readers.

Lee Hong-ryeol's mother-in-law died on the 29th. Her funeral altar has been set up at Seoul Asan Hospital Funeral Hall, and the funeral procession is scheduled to be held on the morning of July 1.

After seeing the post, fellow entertainers including singer Yang Hee-eun and comedians Lee Kyung-sil and Park Mi-sun left comments such as "All the elders we could care for are gone, so you have now become an adult on your own," "I hope she can rest in peace now," and "May the deceased rest in peace," expressing their condolences together.

Meanwhile, Lee Hong-ryeol made his debut in the entertainment industry through a TBC radio program in 1979. He later gained popularity through hit variety shows such as "Sunday Sunday Night" and "Today Is a Good Day," becoming one of the most beloved comedians of the 1990s, and he continues to remain active in broadcasting today.

tokkig@sportschosun.com