"We Went to a Jjimjilbang Together Just Two Days Earlier, and It Was Shocking"... Lee Yong-nyeo Recalls Late Kang Soo-yeon's Final Memory (While You Were Sick)

[Sportschosun, reporter Park Ah-ram] Actress Lee Yong-nyeo expressed deep sorrow as she remembered her close friend, the late Kang Soo-yeon, who has passed away.

Lee Yong-nyeo, who appeared on the MBN variety show "While You Were Sick" aired on the 28th, shared warm memories from Kang Soo-yeon’s life, along with a friendship that had lasted for more than 30 years.

When Yoon Jung-soo asked, "Who is Kongji's mother?" Lee Yong-nyeo naturally mentioned the late actress by answering, "Kang Soo-yeon." She recalled, "She was my closest friend and colleague. We first met on a theater stage more than 30 years ago, and the way she approached acting was truly impressive."

She went on to explain how their long relationship began, saying, "We later found out that we both loved animals very much. We grew especially close while volunteering together at a shelter for abandoned dogs."

The two reportedly spent most of their time at Lee Yong-nyeo’s home. She said, "Kang Soo-yeon understood better than anyone the environment where I raised many pets."

She also recalled the time Kang Soo-yeon had to say goodbye to her dog, Kongji. Lee Yong-nyeo said, "After losing Kongji, she was so heartbroken that she hesitated to bring in another pet. She said she couldn't do it because she felt sorry for Kongji."

Understanding her friend's feelings, Lee Yong-nyeo asked her to foster a dog temporarily instead of adopting one. In the end, Kang Soo-yeon grew attached to the dog and welcomed it into her family, she said. Lee Yong-nyeo smiled and added, "She was such a kind and gentle-hearted person."

But those happy times did not last long. Lee Yong-nyeo recalled, "Just two days before she passed away, we went to a jjimjilbang together. We bathed together and promised to go see the sea next time, but two days later I heard the heartbreaking news. I simply couldn't believe it."

She added, "Even now, when I am alone, I sometimes call out her name, saying, 'Soo-yeon.' It feels like heaven took her away too soon," drawing sympathy from viewers.

Meanwhile, Kang Soo-yeon died in May 2022 from a cerebral hemorrhage caused by a ruptured brain aneurysm. As one of the leading figures in the South Korean film industry, she left a lasting mark on Korean cinema by winning the Best Actress award at the Venice International Film Festival for "The Surrogate Woman," becoming the first Korean actress to do so, and by receiving Best Actress at MIFF for "Aje Aje Bara Aje." Her final film was Yeon Sang-ho's "Jung_E."

tokkig@sportschosun.com