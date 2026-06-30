Im Joo-hwan, who had been working a part-time job at a Coupang logistics center, ends up receiving an IV in a hospital emergency room... "My physical and mental condition is at its worst"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Actor Im Joo-hwan has drawn concern from fans after sharing an update that he is receiving treatment at a hospital.

On the 29th, Im Joo-hwan posted a video on his personal account showing him receiving an IV drip at a hospital.

In the accompanying post, he said, "My liver, lungs, heart, and kidneys are all good, but my physical and mental condition is low," and added, "Don't worry. I'll be fine."

The video showed Im Joo-hwan lying in a hospital bed and receiving intravenous treatment. He did not reveal any specific health issue or the reason for his hospitalization, but he appeared to be resting after saying he was not feeling well.

Im Joo-hwan has recently made headlines for another unexpected update. Last year, he was seen working at a Coupang logistics center in Icheon, Gyeonggi Province, through online posts, and his agency later confirmed that he had indeed taken on a part-time job. It was later reported that the work had ended.

Im Joo-hwan, who debuted in 2003 in the MBC sitcom "Nonstop," has continued his career through a range of productions, including the dramas "Oh My Ghost" and "Uncontrollably Fond." Last year, he appeared in season 3 of the British drama "Gangs of London," and he is currently meeting audiences on stage in the play "Lungs."

tokkig@sportschosun.com