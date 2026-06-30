Keyveatz: "Our debut song 'Oxy' expresses our edge. We hope people listen to it like they are breathing in oxygen"

Keyveatz held its debut showcase for the girl group at Yes24 Wonder Rock Hall in Sinchon on the afternoon of the 30th. The members of Keyveatz pose for a photo. Sinchon = Song Jeong-heon, Sportschosun / 2026.06.30/

[Sportschosun Jung Bit] AOMG's first girl crew, Keyveatz, introduced its debut song.

At a debut showcase held on the 30th at Yes24 Wonder Rock Hall in Seodaemun, Seoul, Keyveatz said, "Our debut song 'Oxy' expresses our edge," and added, "Please listen to it as if you were breathing in oxygen."

Keyveatz is AOMG's first girl crew since the company's founding and the next act in AOMG 2.0's rebranding project, "Make It New." The five-member group consists of Yui, Kang Ye-seul, Eom Ji-won, Son Ju-won, and Kim Yu-na.

Through its first EP, "Oxygen," Keyveatz plans to establish a distinctive musical style rooted in subculture and underground culture. As a one-of-a-kind girl crew representing both the K-pop and Hip-hop scenes, attention is focused on what new direction Keyveatz will present.

Kang Ye-seul introduced the debut album, saying, "We combined oxy, which means oxygen, with gen from generation. As we collide with a new generation, we will create our own flow. It is also an album that symbolizes Keyveatz." Eom Ji-won added, "The process reflects the pressure we have built up and our determination to see it through to the end."

Son Ju-won added, "This was an album we made together as members. It was created based on our own stories, so we were able to sing with even more sincerity."

The title track, "Oxy," condenses the powerful ambition of the next-generation girl crew Keyveatz. 200, a member of AOMG's co-ed hip-hop group SIKKOO, took part in the song's production and added synergy.

The track drives forward with a range of hip-hop sounds, building tension to the brink of explosion and delivering the team's confident attitude. In particular, its addictive chorus leaves a strong aftertaste. The signature hook, "OXY. TURN THE OXY UP," blends Keyveatz's powerful yet unique vocals with energetic beats, hinting at a highly distinctive musical identity.

Eom Ji-won said, "I think this song expresses our edge," while Yui said, "Please listen to our title track 'Oxy' a lot, as if you were breathing in oxygen."

Keyveatz's debut EP, "Oxy_Gen," will be released at 6 p.m. on the 30th through major online music platforms.

Jung Bit, Sportschosun