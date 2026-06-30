Park Joon-hyung's Wife, a Flight Attendant, Draws Admiration in 10-Year-Old Comparison Photos... Unchanged Beauty and Love

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Kim Yu-jin, the wife of god member Park Joon-hyung, shared a glimpse of her summer vacation with their daughter.

Kim Yu-jin recently posted several photos along with the message, "How much more can we pack into this summer? An exciting summer vacation."

The photos showed Kim Yu-jin enjoying an overseas trip with her husband, Park Joon-hyung, and their daughter. The family toured various places at their destination, took commemorative photos, and enjoyed a relaxed and happy time together.

In particular, Kim Yu-jin drew attention by posting a side-by-side comparison of a photo taken at the same location 10 years ago and a current one, along with the caption, "Us in 2015." Even after all these years, her unchanged beauty and the couple's affectionate bond drew attention.

Meanwhile, Park Joon-hyung married Kim Yu-jin, a former flight attendant who is younger than him, in 2015, and the couple has a daughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com