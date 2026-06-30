"Is She Really 45?" Han Chae-young Stuns With Goddess-Like Looks, Slim Legs in a Miniskirt Draw Admiration

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Han Chae-young shared an update, showing off her unchanged beauty.

On the 30th, Han Chae-young posted several photos on her social media along with the message, "Everything was perfect."

In the released photos, Han Chae-young drew attention with a stylish look featuring a beige jacket, a short skirt, and boots. Her slim, toned legs and impressive proportions stood out, drawing admiration.

She also showed off her signature Barbie doll-like visuals with sharp features and a bright smile. Her youthful beauty, which is hard to believe for someone who is 45 this year, also caught the eye.

Meanwhile, Han Chae-young had recently faced speculation about her health after some viewers said her latest appearance looked somewhat different from the past.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com