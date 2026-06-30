Baejae High School's 'Let's go to Starbucks' controversy spreads... Will the live broadcast of 'Fireworks Baseball' also face setbacks?

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] As the Baejae High School baseball team, which appeared on the variety show 'Flame Baseball,' becomes embroiled in controversy over inappropriate cheering slogans reminiscent of the May 18 Democratization Movement, attention is focused on whether this will affect the scheduled main broadcast of 'Flame Baseball.

' Baejae High School recently made its mark on baseball fans nationwide by facing off against the 'Flame Fighters,' a team composed of retired professional baseball players, on the SBS Plus 'Special Fireworks Baseball Live Broadcast. ' The match was broadcast live, and an edited version is scheduled to be released through the main broadcast of 'Flame Baseball. ' However, an unexpected controversy has erupted just ahead of the main broadcast.

The controversy arose during the match between Baejae High School and Gwangju Jeil High School at the 81st Blue Dragon Flag National High School Baseball Championship and Weekend League King of Kings Tournament, held at Mokdong Baseball Stadium in Seoul on the 29th. With Baejae High School leading 6-2, some players in the dugout repeatedly chanted slogans such as "Tank Day" and "Go, go, go to Starbucks. " Upon hearing this, a Gwangju Jeil High School coach immediately protested, causing a stir in the stadium.

Critics pointed out that these remarks reminded them of the controversy regarding the trivialization of the May 18 Democratization Movement that had previously erupted over Starbucks event slogans. Related videos quickly spread through online communities and social media, sparking public outrage. Eventually, Baejae High School issued an official apology on its website.

The school stated, "We deeply apologize to the Gwangju Jeil High School team, parents, alumni, and the citizens of Gwangju for the inappropriate cheering slogans chanted by some student athletes," adding that "it was an action that lacked respect for historical significance and the local community. " They also added that they would refer the student in question to the Student Life Committee and conduct education on sportsmanship, human rights sensitivity, and athlete ethics for the entire baseball team. It has been reported that the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education is also reviewing whether to conduct an investigation to verify the facts.

Due to this controversy, attention is now focused on the broadcast of 'Flame Baseball,' which featured Baejae High School players. Although the live broadcast has already aired, eyes are on whether the production team will take separate editing or response measures ahead of the release of the edited version.

Reporter Jo Min-jeong mj. cho@sportschosun.com