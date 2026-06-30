MOTIE Holds Meeting with Petrochemical Company CEOs, Says Government Will Actively Support Their Rebound

The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE) said it held a meeting with the CEOs of major petrochemical companies on the 19th, chaired by Minister Ahn Duk-geun, to explore ways to strengthen the industry’s competitiveness amid global oversupply.

At the meeting, Ahn held close consultations with the companies, listened to the difficulties facing the petrochemical industry, and discussed government support measures.

LG Chem and Lotte Chemical were among the companies that attended the meeting.

논란은 지난 29일 서울 목동야구장에서 열린 제81회 청룡기 전국고교야구선수권대회 배재고와 광주제일고 경기 도중 발생했다. 당시 배재고 일부 선수들은 더그아웃에서 "가야지, 가야지, 스타벅스 가야지" 등의 구호를 반복해 외쳤다. 해당 발언은 앞서 논란이 됐던 스타벅스 '탱크데이' 사건을 떠올리게 하는 표현이라는 비판과 함께 5·18 민주화운동을 희화화한 것 아니냐는 지적이 이어졌다.

논란이 확산되자 배재고는 공식 사과문을 발표했다. 학교 측은 "일부 학생 선수의 부적절한 응원 구호로 광주제일고 선수단과 학부모, 동문, 광주 시민 등 많은 분들께 상처를 드렸다"며 사과했고 해당 학생을 생활교육위원회에 회부하는 한편 야구부 전원을 대상으로 특별 인권·역사 교육을 실시하겠다고 밝혔다.

서울시교육청도 이번 사안과 관련해 사실관계 확인을 위한 조사 여부를 검토 중인 것으로 알려졌다.

한편 소재원은 소설 '소원', '터널', '비스티 보이즈' 등의 원작자로 사회 문제에 대해 꾸준히 자신의 목소리를 내오고 있다.

LG Chem also introduced its COMPOSTFUL plastic in Busan.