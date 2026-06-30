Jun Hyun-moo Shares Update on Soonmu, the Dog He Rescued from a Breeding Facility: "Hasn't He Grown a Lot?"

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] Jun Hyun-moo, a broadcaster and former announcer, shared an update on his pet dog Soonmu, who was rescued from a breeding facility, showing how much he has grown.

On the 30th, Jun Hyun-moo posted a photo on his social media account along with the caption, "Hasn't our Soonmu grown a lot? Haha. We're here for the final vaccination♡"

In the photo, Jun Hyun-moo is seen visiting a veterinary clinic with Soonmu while dressed casually and wearing a hat. The youthful look Soonmu first showed on MBC's "I Live Alone" was nowhere to be seen, and his now-grown, dignified appearance immediately drew attention.

Jun Hyun-moo then joked, "Were you actually a large dog?" as he teased Soonmu's dramatic growth, drawing laughter. In particular, Soonmu's healthy appearance brought smiles to everyone who saw it.

Earlier, Jun Hyun-moo received a great deal of support after revealing on "I Live Alone" how he welcomed Soonmu, who was 70 days old at the time and had been rescued from a breeding facility, into his family. At the time, he said, "I should have gotten married and given them a grandchild, but this little one is playing the role of a grandchild. They are both so happy," touching viewers with the special affection his parents showed toward Soonmu.

Since then, Jun Hyun-moo has continued to share glimpses of his daily life with Soonmu, showing his deep affection for the dog. Fans have also kept sending their support as Soonmu grows up healthy and loved, leaving behind the painful memories of the breeding facility.