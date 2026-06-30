Outdoor Wedding Flower Decorations Alone Cost 10 Million Won... Shinji and Moon Won Shocked by the Estimate: "Can't We Reuse Them?"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Shinji and Moon Won shared the realistic process of preparing for their wedding.

On the 30th, MBN's "My Family's Precious Family" released a video titled "[Unaired Clip] Shinji and Moon Won's Wedding Preparation Episode, Exclusive Release."

The video showed Shinji and Moon Won preparing for their wedding, which they held in May.

The couple first went to choose their wedding rings and could not hide their excitement, saying, "It makes us nervous now that we're actually looking at them." Shinji, who tried on a ring with a unique design, gave a somewhat disappointed reaction, saying, "It's simple." Moon Won, on the other hand, said, "I like simple designs," and looked pleased. But as soon as he saw Shinji's expression, he started reading the room, drawing laughter.

To suit Shinji, who usually prefers gold, and Moon Won, who likes silver, the staff recommended a ring that blended both colors. When the couple saw a ring that satisfied both of their tastes, they smiled brightly and looked pleased.

They then held a meeting about the flower decorations for the wedding venue. When the staff asked whether there were any flowers they wanted, Shinji replied, "I like freesia," and the staff explained, "We should be able to use them for the table decorations."

After looking through various flower decoration references, Shinji asked about the price, and the staff answered, "It would cost around 8 million to 10 million won."

Shocked by the hefty cost, Shinji looked at the basic decorations and responded positively, saying, "It's pretty" and "It's not bad." She then laughed, saying, "I say it's not bad because I don't want to spend money."

The couple also looked at the flower decorations for the bridal waiting room and the lobby. Moon Won exclaimed, "It's really, really pretty." But after hearing that the cost was about 5 million won, Shinji joked, "It's all money. Don't we have a ceremony before ours? Can't we reuse them?" making everyone laugh. She then honestly admitted, "Now I see flowers as money," and Moon Won agreed, saying, "My hands are sweating a lot."

Moon Won also said, "I want the bridal waiting room to be very pretty," and added a cheesy line, asking, "Won't the flowers' splendor just get overshadowed by you?" Shinji responded playfully and shyly, saying, "Ugh."

They later continued with a meeting with the wedding planner. As they kept having to choose everything themselves, Shinji looked exhausted and said, "Aren't my eyes closing? Can't we just not have a wedding?" drawing laughter.

The planner said, "You make decisions quickly, so you're a pretty easygoing bride and groom," and added, "The wedding consultation took less than an hour." Shinji expressed her affection for Moon Won, saying, "I tend to decide right away if I like something, and my husband lets me do almost everything I want."