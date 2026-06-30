Wi Ha-jun Shows Off Impressive Biceps and Triceps Pump, Surprising Ji Chang-wook with His Physique

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Min-jung] Actor Wi Ha-jun showed off his well-built physique by revealing his intense workout routine.

On the 29th, Wi Ha-jun posted several photos on his social media along with the caption, "Kindness is also stamina. Light running, weights, and martial arts."

The photos captured Wi Ha-jun's daily life as he trained his body through a variety of workouts. Dressed in a sleeveless training top, he went out for an outdoor run and drew attention with his broad shoulders and sharply defined back muscles. His sweat-soaked running shot reflected his steady self-discipline. After finishing weight training at the gym, he also posted a mirror selfie to mark his workout completion. His lean arm muscles and toned thigh line stood out, highlighting his polished physique.

After seeing the post, actor Ji Chang-wook left a comment saying, "What exactly are you trying to become now...?" expressing surprise at Wi Ha-jun's extraordinary workout intensity.

Fans also reacted with admiration, saying, "Exercise is part of his daily life," "His back muscles are a work of art," "No wonder he suits action roles so well," and "The ultimate self-care king."

Meanwhile, Wi Ha-jun gained global popularity through his work in a range of productions, including the Netflix series Squid Game. As his next project, he has confirmed his appearance in the film The Hit List and is preparing for a new acting transformation.

Reporter Jo Min-jung mj.cho@sportschosun.com