Kim Gyu-seon of "High Society" Pregnant After 9 Years of Marriage... "A Miracle Came Before IVF"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Min-jeong] Actress Kim Gyu-seon shared the happy news that she is expecting her first child, nine years after getting married.

Kim revealed her pregnancy through her YouTube channel on the 29th, saying, "I never thought I would be announcing my pregnancy like this." In the video, she spoke candidly about the difficult journey to conceive. She said that she and her doctors had tried every possible method for a natural pregnancy, and that she had waited a long time for a child. She added that she learned she was pregnant just one day before starting IVF treatment, recalling, "A truly miraculous thing happened."

Kim also shared the moment she surprised her husband with the news. He hugged her tightly, unable to hide his joy, with a look of disbelief on his face. The couple then visited an obstetrics and gynecology clinic together, where they looked at the ultrasound image and shared an emotional moment. The video also showed the couple smiling as they watched the ultrasound screen of their baby. The due date is reported to be in December.

Kim said, "It still does not feel real," but added, "I am spending each day with gratitude as I look forward to meeting my baby in good health."

Fans sent messages of support, saying, "Congratulations," "It is even more moving because it is a miracle that came right before IVF," "This is such happy news," and "I hope you have a safe and healthy delivery."

Meanwhile, Kim debuted in the entertainment industry in 2010 and rose to prominence with her strong presence in the film "High Society." She has since remained active through appearances in various productions, including the dramas "Big Mouth," "Witch's Game," "The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection," and "Scandal." She married a non-celebrity in 2017.

Jo Min-jeong, mj.cho@sportschosun.com