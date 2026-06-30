Kim Woo-bin, linked to Shin Min-a, sends a snack cart to Kim Mi-kyung of The Heirs: "How long will you keep being this kind?"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim So-hee] Actress Kim Mi-kyung expressed her gratitude after receiving a warm snack cart gift from actor Kim Woo-bin.

On the 30th, Kim Mi-kyung posted several photos on her social media account along with the message, "Kim Woo-bin himself!! Thank you so much for giving us a cool and delicious summer. Wow... I don't know how to thank you. How can you stay this kind and warm for so long?"

In the released photos, Kim Mi-kyung is seen smiling brightly while posing in front of Kim Woo-bin's snack cart, which was delivered to the set of the drama Sleeping Doctor. Cold drinks and ice cream were prepared on site, helping staff and actors beat the heat and creating a warm atmosphere.

In particular, Kim Woo-bin left a message on the snack cart that read, "I support all the staff and actors of Sleeping Doctor! I especially send my full support to senior Kim Mi-kyung," drawing attention for his thoughtful consideration and sense of style.

After seeing it, Kim Mi-kyung personally expressed her thanks and showed how moved she was by her junior Kim Woo-bin's warm heart.

The two first met through the 2013 drama The Heirs. At the time, Kim Woo-bin played Choi Young-do, while Kim Mi-kyung played Park Hee-nam, the mother of Cha Eun-sang, played by Park Shin-hye.

Their connection continued after that. The two reunited once again last year through the Netflix series Genie, Make a Wish, delighting fans with their reunion.

Meanwhile, the upcoming KBS2 drama Sleeping Doctor tells the story of Hong Kyung, a novice self-employed business owner, and Nam Ji-oh, a one-man army paid doctor, set against the backdrop of a struggling private psychiatric clinic. Directed by Lee Hyun-kyung of Cinderella Game and KBS Drama Special 2023: Love Attack, and written by Baek Eun-kyeong of Once Upon a Small Town, the series is scheduled to be released next year.

Kim So-hee, Reporter

yaqqol@sportschosun.com