LISA Turns Heads in a Bold Outfit That Reveals Her Side and Back, with a Clear 'Venus Dimple' Above Her Hips

[Sportschosun Kim So-hee] BLACKPINK's LISA is drawing attention for her standout presence even in the middle of nature.

On the 30th, LISA shared several photos on her social media account along with the caption, "Dwelling in the Utah horizon."

In the released photos, LISA appears to be enjoying a relaxed trip to Utah. Set against a vast natural landscape, she captured attention with her signature stylish poses and fashion sense. The refined mood, contrasted with the rugged scenery, created a scene that looked like a magazine spread.

In particular, LISA pulled off a daring outfit that exposed her back, waist and side profile, radiating the aura of a global star. The clean silhouette and restrained styling elevated the images beyond simple travel snapshots and gave them the polish of a fashion shoot.

After the photos were posted, fans reacted enthusiastically, saying, "That's LISA," "It's a photoshoot itself," and "The atmosphere is overwhelming."

Meanwhile, LISA took the stage at the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Los Angeles on the 12th, once again proving her global influence.

Kim So-hee, yaqqol@sportschosun.com