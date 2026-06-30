Code Kunst May Have Ended His 8-Year Relationship... Agency Says, "We Cannot Confirm as It Is a Private Matter" [Official]

[Sportschosun Jung Yu-na] Singer and producer Code Kunst is reportedly no longer with his longtime girlfriend.

According to a report by Ten Asia on the 30th, Code Kunst recently ended his relationship with a non-celebrity girlfriend he had dated for more than eight years. The two, both born in 1989, had reportedly maintained their relationship since 2016 before ultimately deciding to go their separate ways.

Code Kunst's former partner is known to work in the fashion magazine industry. The two stayed together for a long time, supporting each other through shared interests in fashion, music, and their pet cat.

A source said that Code Kunst has continued to focus on music production and broadcast appearances even after the breakup.

Regarding the breakup rumors involving Code Kunst, his agency reportedly stated, "It is difficult to confirm because it concerns the artist's private life."

jyn2011@sportschosun.com