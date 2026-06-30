CORTIS Faces Malicious Comments Amid Success... Flight Delay to Bridge Change Rumor Called "Groundless" [Full Story]

CORTIS, is success a crime? ... Rumor of flight delay and changing clothes on the boarding bridge called "groundless" [Full Story]

[Sportschosun, Baek Ji-eun] If being successful is a crime, then so be it. The group CORTIS has been caught up in baseless malicious rumors.

Recently, claims spread across online communities that CORTIS arrived late at Charles de Gaulle Airport in France, delaying the departure of Air France Flight 264, their return flight to Korea. The flight was scheduled to depart at 2:40 p.m., but because CORTIS boarded at 2:45 p.m., it supposedly left at 3:18 p.m.

However, it was reported that the aircraft actually left the gate at 3:01 p.m. While that was later than the original scheduled departure time, it is difficult to conclude that CORTIS was the cause. In fact, not only this flight but also long-haul international flights are often scheduled with extra time. Some depart as announced, but in many cases the departure time changes depending on the situation.

Contrary to the post's claim that the flight was delayed because of CORTIS's late arrival and therefore reached its destination late, the actual flight reportedly arrived only one minute behind schedule.

However, Big Hit Music apologized on the 30th, saying, "In the case of the Paris-Incheon flight on the 26th, boarding was delayed due to traffic congestion caused by a car accident, and we apologize to the passengers who used the same flight for the inconvenience."

CORTIS members Martin, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho attended the media showcase for their second mini album, 'GREENGREEN,' held on the 20th at YES24 Live Hall. The members of CORTIS perform the title track.

There were also allegations that CORTIS disrupted passengers by changing clothes on the boarding bridge and caused inconvenience. The poster shared a video showing the members and staff on the bridge and claimed, "They changed clothes for three minutes. Did they rent out the bridge?"

However, even this video makes it impossible for the bridge-changing allegation to be true. If CORTIS had blocked passengers and occupied the bridge as the poster claimed, then the poster would not have been able to film the video because they would not have been able to get off the plane at all.

Big Hit also explained, "The allegation is not true. When they returned from their schedule in Japan last October, they were simply organizing their belongings as they exited last, after all the passengers had disembarked."

It also clarified allegations that they boarded late when departing for a concert in Japan in May, saying, "They boarded normally."

CORTIS is enjoying global popularity with the title track "Red Red" from their mini album "GREENGREEN," released in May. The group will meet fans around the world in July with its first solo tour, "Put Your Phone Down."

Baek Ji-eun, Reporter silk781220@sportschosun.com