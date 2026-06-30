'Starship Japan-Korea Group' AEN's first stage in Japan a resounding success... major local media give it extensive coverage

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[Sportschosun, Baek Ji-eun] Group AEN successfully completed its first official stage in Japan.

On the 27th, AEN held a greeting showcase, "First Encounter," at SGC Hall Ariake in Tokyo, Japan. Although the group has not officially debuted yet, more than 3,000 fans invited through a lottery filled the venue, underscoring the strong local interest in AEN.

AEN performed four songs in total, opening with its original track "Clockwise," followed by a special cover of HANA's hit song "Drop," "Focus on Me," and the debut album title track "X to Z." Their powerful performance and stable live vocals captivated the audience, making it hard to believe this was their first stage.

Leader Jiyong said, "I want to always be by our fans' side." Junseo said, "I was truly happy to be on stage," and Kyuhyun added, "We plan to show you even more performances in the future, so please look forward to them."

As a result, major Japanese media outlets, including Daily Sports, Sports Nippon, Sports Hochi, Sankei Sports, and Nikkan Sports, also gave AEN extensive coverage. They highlighted the meaning of the group's name, which signifies "eternity," as well as the fact that it is a seven-member global group launched jointly by Starship Entertainment and Japanese comprehensive entertainment company Amuse. They also emphasized that the team consists of three Japanese members and four Korean members, expressing high expectations for its future activities.

AEN will release its debut mini album on August 5.

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com