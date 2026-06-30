Code Kunst's Agency on Breakup Rumors With Girlfriend of 8 Years: "The Artist's Private Life Cannot Be Confirmed"

[Sportschosun Baek Ji-eun] Producer Code Kunst remained silent on breakup rumors.

On the 30th, Code Kunst's agency said, "The breakup rumors concern the artist's private life, so it is difficult to confirm."

Earlier that day, a media outlet reported that Code Kunst had broken up with his girlfriend of the same age. His girlfriend was known to work in the fashion magazine industry. The two reportedly began dating in 2016, based on shared interests in fashion, music, and cats, but have recently ended their relationship.

Code Kunst made his debut in 2013 with the single "Lemonade" and has been active with releases such as "Flower" and "Not_found." He also gained wider recognition through appearances on various programs, including Mnet's "Show Me the Money" series and MBC's "I Live Alone."

Baek Ji-eun, silk781220@sportschosun.com