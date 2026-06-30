Kim Dae-ho Says He Was Wronged by Being Called a Kian84 Copycat... Then Drinks Muddy River Water After Kian84 ('Great Guide 3')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Kim Dae-ho will take on a river-water mukbang in Ethiopia, following his same-age friend Kian84's Ganges River mukbang.

In MBC Every1's 'Great Guide 3,' which airs on June 30, the full lineup of Park Myung-soo, Kim Dae-ho, Daniel Choi, and Lee Moo-jin continues their Ethiopia trip together in earnest. After a series of twists and turns, the four arrive at a Karo tribe village, where they create special memories by experiencing local life firsthand, from traditional food and body painting to old-fashioned fishing.

That day, the four men step into the Karo tribe's daily life and experience a range of traditional customs. They are invited to the tribal chief's home and learn about the coffee culture, while also touring every corner of the village and taking a close look at how the locals live. In particular, Kim Dae-ho and Daniel Choi go shirtless and try body painting that symbolizes the tribe, pulling off a bold transformation that reportedly had everyone on set laughing.

The four then tour the village and hear stories about the Karo tribe's unique traditions and way of life. As he listens, Park Myung-soo says, "If I lived here, I could get married two more times," showing his interest. He also draws laughter in the studio by adding, "How nice would it be over there?" The special culture of the Karo tribe that sparked Park Myung-soo's curiosity adds to the intrigue.

Meanwhile, Kim Dae-ho, who has always liked water, heads to the river himself, saying, "I wanted to experience it for myself because the river seems to be an important part of these people's lives." After riding a log boat with the villagers and trying traditional fishing, Kim Dae-ho soon dips his hand into the muddy river and drinks the water.

Jung So-min is shocked and says, "Why would you drink that?" Park Myung-soo jokes, "Did you think it was milk coffee and drink it?" drawing laughter. Kim Dae-ho, who surprised everyone, calmly describes the taste of the river water. His firsthand reaction to the Ethiopian river water only deepens curiosity about what it actually tasted like.

Will Kim Dae-ho succeed at traditional fishing with the villagers? And what special memories will the four men make in the Karo tribe village? Their unique cultural experience can be seen on MBC Every1's 'Great Guide 3,' airing today, the 30th, at 8:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, on the recently aired 'Radio Star,' Kim Dae-ho opened up honestly about how he felt about being compared to Kian84. After announcing his move to freelancer status, he said he saw many comments saying he was copying Kian84. At first, he thought it was fine, but as it kept happening, he admitted that it began to sting without him realizing it. He said it felt unfair to be misunderstood as a 'Kian84 copycat' simply because they were both born in 1984 and showed a natural, everyday lifestyle.