Twin toddlers appear on "The Return of Superman"... Same-age twins in bunny bodysuits spark curiosity

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Same-age twins have appeared on "The Return of Superman."

The 627th episode of KBS 2TV's "Superman Is Back," airing on Wednesday, July 1, will feature the theme "Thank you for growing up so well," with MCs Ralral and Kim Jong-min joining the show. Kang and Dan, the twin siblings, draw attention as they meet Lady Jane's twin daughters, the Woojubyul twins. With so many twins gathered together, the episode is set to deliver a double dose of cuteness and healing.

Seven-month-old Kang and Dan, and 10-month-old Woojubyul, are same-age twins who show adorable chemistry from the moment they meet. As soon as they see each other, they cannot take their eyes off the other pair of twins, fascinated by the unfamiliar sight. Kang, especially, lights up with bright eyes and greets Woojoo with a cheerful smile, shouting, "Ahit!" When Dan feels shy around the new friends, Kang gently pats Dan's arm, showing his dependable big-brother side.

Most of all, Kang and Dan, along with the Woojubyul twins, transform into lovable "twin bunnies" by wearing matching colorful bunny bodysuits in blue, pink, red, and orange. With bunny-ear hats framing their faces, Kang and Dan show off their chubby cheeks, while the Woojubyul twins flash cute smiles. Their adorable looks bring out wide grins, and the four fluttering bunny ears of the "twin bunnies" are enough to make anyone's heart skip a beat.

There is also a crawling contest between Kang and Dan and the Woojubyul twins. The four children move forward in a tight cluster, flapping their arms and legs at the same time, making for an irresistibly cute scene. Kang, in particular, lifts both arms and legs high and flutters toward the sky as if flying, transforming into Superman. Kim Jong-min and Ralral reportedly could not take their eyes off the scene, repeatedly exclaiming, "So cute."

The adorable crawling contest featuring Kang and Dan and the Woojubyul twins, transformed into plump baby bunnies, will air on the main broadcast of "The Return of Superman."