The Three Daughters-in-Law from "Country Diaries" Reunite After 20 Years... Go Doo-shim to Jo Hana: "I Miss the Late Kim Soo-mi" (What Are You Leaving It For?)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim So-hee] Actors Go Doo-shim, Park Soon-cheon, and Jo Hana, who played the three daughters-in-law in "Country Diaries," reunited for the first time in a long while and expressed their longing for the late Kim Soo-mi.

On the 30th, tvN released a preview video for "What Are You Leaving It For?" under the title, "As soon as they gathered, it was 20 years ago. The long-awaited full reunion of the "Country Diaries" daughters-in-law!"

In the video, Park Soon-cheon, who played the second daughter-in-law in "Country Diaries," and Jo Hana, who played the third daughter-in-law, invited Go Doo-shim, saying, "I wanted to have one meal together before I die." After a long time, the three daughters-in-law from "Country Diaries" finally came together in one place.

Go Doo-shim warmly hugged the two as soon as she saw them, and the three laughed as they recalled old memories, as if time had turned back. Their unchanged chemistry, despite the long gap, brought a warm feeling to viewers as well.

Even in the cheerful atmosphere, however, the absence of the late Kim Soo-mi was deeply felt. Go Doo-shim began by saying, "Whenever I see croaker or dried croaker, I still think of Soo-mi unnie." She then calmly added, "She is family. Family," expressing her lasting grief for the late Kim Soo-mi, a colleague she had spent many years with and someone who felt like family, leaving viewers deeply moved.

Meanwhile, tvN STORY's "What Are You Leaving It For?" airs every Monday at 8 p.m.