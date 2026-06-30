The Husband of the Late Lee Joo-hee Appeals: "She Suffered a Sudden Cardiac Arrest, Please Stop Baseless Speculation"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung Yu-na] The husband of first-generation influencer Lee Joo-hee, who has passed away, expressed his gratitude to those who offered their condolences after the funeral and urged people to refrain from unverified speculation about her death.

On the 30th, Lee Joo-hee's husband shared on his SNS that the funeral had been completed safely. He said, "We sent our Joo-hee off with the warm farewell of so many people," and added, "I would like to express my deepest gratitude to everyone who shared our grief despite their busy schedules and sent sincere words of comfort and condolences."

He also said, "Thanks to the warm hearts you sent, Joo-hee was able to take her final journey without being alone," expressing his appreciation for the condolences and support.

He also spoke about how the family is coping. He said, "Although our Joo-hee has left us, our daughter and I will do our best to rely on each other and live on, so that we can feel the absence of a mother and wife as little as possible." He added, "We are still struggling day by day to endure this time, as it is so difficult to accept such a sudden farewell."

He also addressed the various rumors and speculation circulating online. He said, "At present, as false assumptions and baseless speculation continue to spread regarding my wife's sudden cardiac arrest, our family, already overwhelmed by grief, is being hurt again."

He then asked people to refrain from spreading unverified claims. He said, "Since we are already going through a time that is hard enough to bear because of this sudden loss alone, I earnestly ask that you please refrain from unconfirmed stories or speculative remarks for the sake of the deceased's honor and the family she left behind."

Finally, he added, "What our family needs most right now is not baseless stories or speculation, but warm hearts and consideration that allow us to remember her in peace." He said, "I would be grateful if you could join us in remembering her so that our Joo-hee can be remembered beautifully."

Meanwhile, the deceased was a first-generation influencer with 120,000 followers and made a name for herself as a female CEO when she founded the fashion brand Abcollection in 2019.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com