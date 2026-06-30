Kim Yeon-ja Breaks Down in Tears: "I Learned of My Father's Death 10 Days Later Through an Acquaintance, and My Mother Is Also Battling a Serious Illness" (Morning Forum)

[Sportschosun Park A-ram] Singer Kim Yeon-ja shared the painful story of not being able to be by her father's side at the end of his life while she was focused on her career in Japan.

Kim Yeon-ja appeared on the "Famous Guests Together" segment of KBS 1TV's "Morning Forum" on the 30th and spoke candidly about her regret and affection for her family.

That day, she said, "My 1981 release, 'Bouquet of Songs,' was so well received that it sold about 3.6 million copies," adding, "Thanks to that, I was able to buy a house for my parents, but there is something I did wrong."

Kim Yeon-ja said her father passed away while she was active in Japan, but she did not learn of his death right away. She explained, "My family thought I could not come immediately because of my performances and schedule, and I think they deliberately did not contact me because of the cancellation fee issue as well."

In the end, she said she learned of her father's death 10 days later through an acquaintance. Kim Yeon-ja recalled that time, saying, "I cried my eyes out then."

She also expressed concern for her mother. "I wanted to rebuild the old house where we had lived for so long and live there with my mother, but she is currently battling a serious illness," she said, breaking down in tears.

tokkig@sportschosun.com