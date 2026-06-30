Moon Won Confesses His Honest Feelings About Married Life With Shinji: "She’s So Cute One Day, So Annoying the Next, and I’m Scared Every Day"

[Sportschosun Jung Yoo-na] Singer Moon Won opens up about his sweet affection for his wife Shinji, as well as his candid thoughts on married life.

In episode 5 of MBN's "A Precious Family in Someone Else's Home," airing on the 30th, Shinji and Moon Won will take their first trip as a married couple to Gyeongju instead of their postponed Maldives honeymoon, which was delayed by an unexpected situation.

During the broadcast, Moon Won, who had kept Shinji's wish to "really visit Gyeongju someday" close to his heart, shows his romantic side by planning the trip himself to comfort his wife's disappointment after the honeymoon fell through.

As the trip begins with excitement, the two share realistic concerns that any married couple could relate to. While discussing everything from everyday texting habits to the way they express emotions, Moon Won casually admits his true feelings, saying, "A reply that is just two letters, 'ok,' feels disappointing."

In response, Shinji insists, "That is absolutely not what I meant," but quickly fires back with a sharp retort: "You sent me 'ugh' before, too." Their playful back-and-forth, full of the tense yet amusing chemistry of a newlywed couple getting to know each other between dating and marriage, is expected to bring plenty of fun to viewers at home.

The first stop after their conversation turns out to be an amusement park filled with thrilling screams. Shinji, who has always loved rides, cannot hide her childlike excitement, saying, "One of my bucket-list goals in life was to ride the 'ultimate roller coaster' here."

By contrast, Moon Won, who has a fear of heights, turns pale and panics, saying, "I once threw up after riding a roller coaster," and "If I ride this, I'll be bedridden all day."

Still, Moon Won soon decides to take on the ride of his life, saying, "A man should take on a challenge," all for Shinji's happiness. Viewers are left wondering whether he can overcome his intense fear and safely complete his wife's bucket-list experience with her.

For the second stop on their "honeymoon one" trip, the couple visits a romantic lantern festival, where they create movie-like memories by taking each other's best photos under the soft glow of lanterns. Against the sparkling night view, Moon Won confides, "Honestly, I usually get nervous in crowded places, but seeing so many people cheer us on gave me great courage."

The romantic night continues after they arrive at their lodging, raising the excitement level in the studio to its peak. Lying with her head on Moon Won's reassuring lap, Shinji is met with his adoring gaze as he says, "Your side profile is really beautiful," and "You look different every time I see you." But the sweetness does not last long. Moon Won then makes everyone burst out laughing with a candid confession: "One day you're lively and full of aegyo, another day you're cranky... honestly, you're scary every day, but on some days you're also incredibly lovable."

The two naturally begin to open up about deeper feelings in their hearts. When Shinji tells her husband, Moon Won, "I worry that you might be having a hard time because of me," Moon Won responds with a reassuring confession that embraces her concerns and melts away her guilt, moving everyone in the studio.

Shinji then watches footage of their wedding in the studio and shares her heartfelt feelings toward Moon Won, saying, "I've always been someone who was used to giving all my life, but thanks to my husband, I learned how to lean on someone." Her words add even more emotion to the moment. What exactly did Shinji say that moved the MCs and cast members in the studio, and what is the depth of the couple's sincere feelings? Viewers can find out on the broadcast.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com