"Remember, Respect, Reconnect"...LIG D&A's 50th Anniversary Korean War Veterans Tribute Photo Exhibition Runs Through July 12

◇'LIG D&A 50th Anniversary Korean War Veterans Tribute Photo Exhibition.' Photo courtesy of LIG D&A

LIG Defense & Aerospace (LIG D&A) is holding the 'LIG D&A 50th Anniversary Korean War Veterans Tribute Photo Exhibition.'

The exhibition, subtitled 'Remember, Respect, Reconnect - Remembering the dedication of heroes, honoring their nobility, and connecting a future of peace,' runs through July 12 in the special exhibition hall on the second floor of the War Memorial of Korea in Seoul's Yongsan District. It reflects LIG D&A's commitment to preserving forever the noble spirit of Korean War veterans and bereaved families who fought at the risk of their lives, and to passing on the value of peace to future generations.

On display are photographs that capture not only LIG D&A's 50-year history of growing alongside South Korea's security, but also its efforts to honor Korean War veterans and support veterans' welfare.

Every year at the start of the year, LIG D&A holds a patriotic opening ceremony at the National Cemetery. Since 2010, it has also formed one-company, one-grave-section partnerships with the Seoul National Cemetery and the Daejeon National Cemetery, with employees and their families regularly helping to maintain the burial grounds. The company also honors those killed in the Second Battle of Yeonpyeong, the sinking of the Cheonan, and the Bombardment of Yeonpyeong Island. In addition, it supports the Invictus Games for wounded service members and carries out rehabilitation and welfare programs for national merit recipients through an agreement with the VHS Medical Center. Since 2011, starting with Colombia, it has visited surviving UN veterans of the Korean War in the Philippines, Thailand, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Ethiopia to express its gratitude.

The exhibition was further refined through a collaboration between Rami, a photographer from Project Soldier, and Shin Joong-hwan. Rami leads 'Project Soldier,' which visits Korean War veterans in Korea and abroad to document their pride, and continues a journey of remembrance that fully conveys their sacrifice and dedication to future generations through their images and stories. In March this year, with support from LIG D&A, he visited veterans in New Zealand, photographed them, and expressed his gratitude through the images. Paris-based photographer Shin Joong-hwan met and photographed veterans in France, the United Kingdom, and Turkey. For this exhibition, he printed the photos on hanji, traditional Korean paper, to express a distinctly Korean form of respect.

Shin Ik-hyun, CEO of LIG D&A, said, "As we mark our 50th anniversary this year, it is especially meaningful to be able to remember and honor the heroes who made today's Republic of Korea possible."

Kim So-hyung, compact@sportschosun.com