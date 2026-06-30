Kim Gyu-won, a breakout star of 'SNL Korea,' takes on his first serious acting role in 'Apartment' alongside Ji Sung and Mun So-ri

[Sportschosun Jiyoung Cho] Comedian Kim Gyu-won will make his first serious acting debut through JTBC's new Saturday-Sunday drama 'Apartment.'

JTBC's new Saturday-Sunday drama 'Apartment' is a slice-of-life human drama about Park Hae-gang, the former boss of the Oasis gang, who runs in the residents' association election to seize the hidden money inside an apartment complex and works with the residents to root out corruption. The drama is written by Kim Yoon-young and directed by Cho Yong-won.

Kim Gyu-won will play Big-dong, a timid but broad-shouldered man who, despite his imposing build, has almost no sense of awareness. He is afraid of many things, but he is also an unexpected homemaker who takes care of three meals a day for his family. With his approachable charm and grounded performance, he is expected to bring energy to 'Apartment.'

In particular, the project is drawing attention because it marks Kim Gyu-won's first attempt at serious acting. He has long delivered laughs through a variety of entertainment shows and YouTube content, including Coupang Play's comedy show 'SNL Korea,' with his distinctive characters and solid acting skills. Now, viewers are curious to see what new side he will reveal in a dramatic role.

Having won over audiences with his ability to portray realistic characters and his natural acting, Kim Gyu-won is expected to show a broader range as an actor beyond comedy through 'Apartment.'

Meanwhile, 'Apartment' will premiere on July 11 at 10:40 p.m. and stars Ji Sung, Ha Yoon-kyung, Park Byung-eun, and Mun So-ri.

Jiyoung Cho soulhn1220@sportschosun.com