[Official] "The First Film About the Assassination of First Lady Yuk Young-soo"... Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il, and Lee Min-ho's Assassins Confirmed for Chuseok Release

The mystery thriller Assassins, directed by Hur Jin-ho and produced by Hive Media Corp., has confirmed its release for Chuseok, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on the 19th.

Assassins, which drew attention for its star-studded cast including Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il, and Lee Min-ho, has announced its Chuseok release and unveiled two launch posters, further raising expectations.

Set against the assassination attempt on the first lady, which was broadcast nationwide on Liberation Day in 1974, Assassins is a mystery chase drama that adds cinematic imagination to the records left behind and the unanswered questions that remain to this day. In particular, it is drawing attention as the first film to tackle this true story, which has never before been portrayed on screen despite being one of the most shocking events in modern Korean history.

Director Hur Jin-ho, who has carefully explored characters and events across eras and genres in films such as Heaven's Postman, Princess Deokhye, and Christmas in August, is expected to pull audiences into a gripping story once again and deliver both tension and a lasting emotional impact. With the strong ensemble performances of leading Korean actors Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il, and Lee Min-ho, the film is also expected to maximize immersion.

First, Yoo Hae-jin, who has led five box-office hits that surpassed 10 million admissions, including King and the Man, which captivated theaters in the first half of 2026, will continue his unstoppable run with Assassins in the second half of the year. He plays Detective Cheol-gu, who was in charge of security at the scene. After questioning the investigation headquarters' statement, which conflicts with what he witnessed, he is expected to anchor the film as he follows his instincts as a detective to uncover the truth behind the case.

Park Hae-il, who has commanded the screen with a distinct presence in every project, plays Jae-hwan, the head of the social affairs desk at a newspaper. In this film, he portrays a veteran reporter who approaches the truth behind the case with professional conviction and sharp insight, despite intense pressure.

Lee Min-ho, who continues to stand at the center of K-content with his unmatched appeal, transforms into Young-il, a rookie reporter covering the scene. Full of the boldness and persistence typical of a newcomer, Young-il is a character who fearlessly throws himself into danger in search of the truth, drawing attention to the new side of Lee Min-ho's performance.

The top-tier production team is also worth noting. Hive Media Corp., which has portrayed modern Korean history through powerful narratives in films such as Seoul Spring and The Man Standing Next, is producing the film. Lee Mo-gae, the cinematographer, and Lee Seong Hwan, the lighting director, who showed perfect teamwork in Seoul Spring, Exhuma, and Hunt, are joining forces once again. Kim Byung-han, the art director, and Jung Jae-hoon, the VFX supervisor, along with other top specialists in their fields, are also on board, heightening expectations.

The two launch posters released along with the confirmation of the Chuseok release immediately catch the eye with the powerful line, "The assassination attempt on the first lady, August 15, 1974." Beyond the firm hand gripping a pistol, the black-and-white stage in the background creates a sense of imminent tension. The plural title, contrasted with the single figure shown on the poster, hints at the lingering suspicions behind the official record and deepens curiosity.

Assassins tells the story of the investigation into the suspicions and masterminds behind the assassination attempt on the first lady that shocked South Korea on August 15, 1974. The film stars Yoo Hae-jin, Park Hae-il, and Lee Min-ho, and is directed by Hur Jin-ho, known for Christmas in August, One Fine Spring Day, and Princess Deokhye. It is scheduled for release this Chuseok.

Jiyoung Cho