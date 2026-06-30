'Shim Hyung-tak's Son' Haru is cuter than the pony next to her... Pulls off the riding outfit perfectly ('The Return of Superman')

Photo courtesy of KBS [Sportschosun Reporter Ahn So-yoon] Haru from 'The Return of Superman' explodes with even more cuteness next to an adorable pony.

Episode 627 of KBS2's 'The Return of Superman' (hereinafter 'Super Return'), airing on July 1st, is titled 'Thank You for Growing Up Well' and features MCs Lalal and Kim Jong-min. Amidst this, 16-month-old Haru catches the eye by transforming into a 'baby jockey. ' Haru's dignified appearance, dressed in white leggings and riding attire, draws attention.

In particular, Haru shouts "Giddy up!" and toddles toward a pony that appears ten times larger than herself, then bursts with cuteness as she begins caring for the pony as if looking after a younger sibling. After shouting, "Wow! It's so big!", Haru carefully strokes the pony's mane with her tiny hands. Next, holding a carrot longer than her face in both hands, she stands on tiptoe to feed it to Pony.

As Pony begins a carrot-eating frenzy, Haru smiles contentedly, takes a carrot out of the basket, and pops it right into the mouths of her dad, Shim Hyung-tak, and the riding coach. Dad Shim Hyung-tak bursts into laughter at Haru's actions, which look as if she is trying to share the carrot Pony is enjoying with everyone. Meanwhile, Haru activates her "Born to Be Superstar" moment even at the riding arena.

She raises her adorable little hands high to greet the gathered horses. With a faint smile on her lips, she waves her hands as if to say hello, captivating the hearts of the horses as well as the aunts and uncles. It is said that Kim Jong-min expressed infinite admiration for Haru's star power, remarking, "Haru is the best at fan service among all the 16-month-old children I know.

" You can see Haru looking even cuter next to the adorable Pony in the main broadcast of 'The Return of Superman'. Meanwhile, KBS2's 'The Return of Superman' airs every Wednesday at 8:30 PM. Reporter Ahn So-yoon antahn22@sportschosun.com