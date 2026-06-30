"Toy Explosions Leave Children with Skin Burned Off"... Burn Injuries Rise as Social Media Trend Spreads

Photo courtesy of BBC

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Authorities have urged parents to be especially cautious after a series of serious burn injuries were reported when children heated tactile toys in microwaves and the contents exploded.

According to BBC and other foreign media outlets, a social media challenge involving heating soft tactile toys such as Squishy Dumplings and Needoh in microwaves has recently spread, leading to a string of burn accidents among children.

Safety concerns are also growing after low-cost imitation products sold online and in some stores were found to contain benzene and other harmful chemicals. Authorities in the United Kingdom have begun inspecting stores that sell hazardous products and ordering dangerous items to be taken off the market.

Meanwhile, accidents involving the toys continue to be reported.

One recent victim, a girl identified as A, heated the toy in a microwave for about 30 seconds and then pressed it with her hand. The overheated contents burst toward her face, causing severe burns and blisters.

The girl said, "I pressed the toy for a few seconds, and then it suddenly swelled up into a round shape before exploding toward my face." She added, "The liquid inside splashed onto my face."

Her father said, "When I heard her scream, I knew something terrible had happened." He added, "The sticky hot substance clung to her face, and it was so severe that her skin peeled off. It also got into her mouth, and she kept trying to spit it out." The girl was treated in hospital for a week before being discharged, but burn scars still remain on her face.

Earlier, a 10-year-old girl identified as B, who lives in Bristol, United Kingdom, suffered a similar accident.

B's mother said, "Because of the silicone outer layer, the children could not tell how hot the inside had become." She added, "When the children pressed the toy, the contents splashed onto my daughter and her friend at the same time, and they kept crying from shock and pain."

Authorities in the United Kingdom advised parents to always check whether a toy has safety certification before buying it.

They also stressed that children should be clearly warned not to imitate microwave-heating challenges that trend on social media.

Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com