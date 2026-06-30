Onnuri Smile Ophthalmic Clinic Director Kim Boogi Wins Academic Award at the Seoul Medical Association Medical Awards for the Third Time, Says He Will Do His Best for Public Eye Health

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Kim Boogi, director of Onnuri Smile Ophthalmic Clinic in Gangnam, received the Private Practice Academic Award at the 31st Seoul Medical Association Medical Awards, hosted by the Seoul Medical Association. It marked his third academic award, following previous wins in 2017 and 2021.

The Seoul Medical Association Medical Awards are prestigious honors established to encourage doctors who devote themselves to public health on the front lines of medicine and to contribute to the advancement of medical research.

Kim was recognized for leading progress in the fields of vision correction and eye disease surgery through continuous clinical research, and for contributing to the improvement of public health. The award reflects years of steady research work despite a busy schedule of consultations and surgeries at his private ophthalmology clinic.

In particular, he has published 37 papers in total, including 16 SCI-level papers in internationally renowned journals such as JRS, JCRS, BMC, and Cornea Journal, as well as 16 papers in the Journal of the Korean Ophthalmological Society. This is the highest number of papers published by a private ophthalmology clinic in Korea.

Onnuri Smile Ophthalmic Clinic, led by Kim's team, has achieved a series of innovative results that have changed the paradigm in ophthalmology. These include the first domestic publication on SMILE LASIK, the successful development of ultra-minimal incision SMILE LASIK with a 1 mm incision and a patent, the successful combined surgery for astigmatism correction and laser vision correction (SSVC) for patients with high astigmatism, a 10-year follow-up paper proving the safety of implantable collamer lens surgery (ICL), successful SMILE vision correction for rare cases such as corneal transplant patients, patients with nystagmus, and patients with conjunctivochalasis, and the establishment of a safe cataract and presbyopia surgery method that does not use viscoelastic substances.

Kim Boogi, director of Onnuri Smile Ophthalmic Clinic, said, "Onnuri Smile Ophthalmic Clinic has always placed patient safety first and led new technologies and innovation, from refractive procedures such as SMILE LASIK, SMILE Pro, and astigmatism correction to cataract and presbyopia surgery. I am deeply honored to receive such a meaningful award three times, and I feel a great sense of responsibility. As an ophthalmology specialist, I will do my best to fulfill my calling and contribute to the development of ophthalmology and the eye health of the public."

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com