Lee Byung-hun and Lee Min-jung Face the Reality Their Children Have Experienced Because of Their Famous Parents... "They Don't Even Know How to Throw a Tantrum"

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Lee Min-jung opened up about feeling sorry for her two children.

On the 30th, the YouTube channel 'Lee Min-jung MJ' released a video titled 'No Koreans. Enjoying a true vacation spot known only to locals in Italy.'

That day, Lee Min-jung enjoyed a relaxed vacation in Italy and smiled happily after tasting local food. As she enjoyed her trip, she naturally brought up her two children.

Lee Min-jung said, "I do feel a little sorry for Jun-woo and Seo-i," adding, "We don't go to department stores or crowded places very often, so I've hardly ever seen them throw a fit and say, 'Buy this for me.'"

When the production team said, "The kids are well-behaved," Lee Min-jung disagreed and explained, "It's not that they are well-behaved. If they go to places like that often, they also learn that throwing a tantrum can get them what they want. But because they have hardly ever had the experience of going to crowded places and buying things, I've never seen them say, 'Let's buy this.'"

Because their parents are famous actors, they have not been able to visit crowded places often. Lee seemed to feel sorry that, as a result, the children may not have had the same experiences as their peers.

Lee Min-jung's candid confession was that she felt sad that her children may not have had enough ordinary experiences, even something as simple as throwing a tantrum or pestering their parents.

Meanwhile, Lee Min-jung married actor Lee Byung-hun in 2013, and they have one son and one daughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com