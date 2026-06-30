Ralral Reveals Side Effects of Wegovy and Mounjaro: "I Threw Up Everything"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Jun-seok] YouTuber and broadcaster Ralral said she experienced severe side effects after using the weight-loss injections Wegovy and Mounjaro.

On the 30th, a new vlog showing her daily life was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Ralral."

In the video, Ralral shared an update on her recent diet and said, "I finally broke below 70 kilograms. Honestly, I lost 6 kilograms over three months."

She then introduced a realistic approach to dieting, saying, "There is no big secret. You have to eat less and exercise to lose weight."

She also spoke candidly about her recent experience with weight-loss support treatments.

Ralral said, "I can't use Wegovy or Mounjaro," adding, "The side effects were too severe. I experienced the kind of side effect that only about 10% of people get."

She then shocked viewers by confessing, "I threw up everything, both ways, so I only took it once and quit completely."

She also said she is now losing weight in a healthier way.

Ralral said, "I want to lose weight slowly and in a healthy way," adding, "Before, I thought I would be happy just to be in the 60-kilogram range."

She explained that she eats boiled eggs every morning and follows a habit of eating small amounts frequently when she feels hungry.

Ralral said, "They say the body tries to store fat if it thinks it might be starved again," adding, "I heard that eating small meals often helps burn calories, so I am following that advice."

She also shared a smoothie recipe using avocado and banana, which her husband recommended, and introduced her own diet management method, saying, "It feels filling and like I am eating a luxurious dessert."

Meanwhile, Ralral has recently been sharing her daily life while balancing childcare and broadcasting work, and she continues to actively connect with fans through her signature candid style.

narusi@sportschosun.com