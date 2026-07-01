Hong Jin-kyung Took on a 'Kiss a Stranger' Challenge in New York... "I Even Prepared Mouthwash"

[Sportschosun Kim Joon-seok] Broadcaster Hong Jin-kyung shared a funny and embarrassing story about preparing mouthwash because she believed in the New Year's tradition of kissing a stranger while celebrating the new year in New York.

On the 1st, the YouTube channel 'Jib Nagan Jung Sun-hee' released a video titled '30-Year Best Friends Jeong Sun-hee and Hong Jin-kyung Travel to Jeju Island Together for the First Time.'

That day, while traveling together in Jeju Island, Jeong Sun-hee and Hong Jin-kyung shared memories of a past trip to New York in the United States.

Jeong Sun-hee recalled, "We were standing in line to see a musical in the United States, and Jin-kyung kept talking to the people next to her, asking, 'Where are you from?'"

Hong Jin-kyung explained, "That day was December 31. I had heard that in Times Square in New York, there is a tradition of kissing the person next to you after the New Year's countdown ends."

She laughed and added, "So I kept talking to people in advance, just in case, so we could get acquainted first."

The group took Hong Jin-kyung's words seriously and even made unexpected preparations. Jeong Sun-hee revealed, "We believed her and even bought mouthwash together," and Hong Jin-kyung joked, "We couldn't embarrass Korea."

But reality turned out to be different from what they expected.

Hong Jin-kyung had hoped to exchange New Year's greetings with someone she was seeing at the time, but Jeong Sun-hee said, "When the countdown ended, Jin-kyung came running toward me from far away with her lips puckered out," drawing laughter.

In the end, the person who came up to Jeong Sun-hee was not Hong Jin-kyung, but an elderly foreign man. Jeong Sun-hee said, "Someone suddenly tapped me, and when I turned around, an old man hugged me and said, 'Happy New Year,'" making everyone on set burst into laughter.

Hong Jin-kyung and Jeong Sun-hee laughed for a long time as they looked back on a memory that only 30-year best friends could share, saying, "Even now, we still think about that time and laugh so much."

narusi@sportschosun.com