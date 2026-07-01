"I Might Collapse If I Endure It" Park Jeong-su and Jung Kyung-ho's Father Jeong Eung-young Reveal a Shocking Compatibility Reading [Full Story]

[Sportschosun | Jung Yoo-na] Actress Park Jeong-su opened up about the secret to her 25-year relationship and her true feelings after having her compatibility with producer Jeong Eung-young, with whom she has been in a common-law marriage, examined.

On the 1st, a video titled "The match is good, but please keep your distance. Park Seong-jun is stunned by Park Jeong-su and Jeong Eung-young's surprising compatibility" was uploaded to Park Jeong-su's YouTube channel.

In the video, Park Jeong-su met fortune teller Park Seong-jun for a saju reading.

Park Jeong-su asked, "Will I really live with my husband until the end, sir?" Park Seong-jun replied, "There is a certain harmony of minds between you and your husband. But you are people with different temperaments."

Park Jeong-su then asked, "Why does he get so sulky? And he runs out at the slightest thing. Why does he leave home? Am I the kind of woman who makes him so miserable that he runs out?" Park Seong-jun explained, "He has a strong sense of his own standards and dislikes control or pressure. He also has a somewhat cynical and cold side. He tends to create situations where he may hear nagging from his wife."

He also said, "The man in Park Jeong-su's husband position is someone I feel has to endure a little." Park Jeong-su laughed and said, "I don't think I could endure that." Park Seong-jun added, "He generally endures, puts up with things, and holds on until he eventually explodes. But because he does endure, the two of you have been able to keep your bond and stay together."

Park Seong-jun then explained, "The Apgujeong studio is helping strengthen the two of you because it gives him a space where he can go out and roam."

Speaking about producer Jeong Eung-young, Park Seong-jun said, "He is someone with a lot of energy that makes him want to go outside, no matter who comes into the house." He added, "Letting him go out from time to time can actually help strengthen the relationship. If you stop paying attention, he comes in. If you pay attention, he goes out again." After hearing this, Park Jeong-su joked, "So I guess I have to keep scolding him," and Park Seong-jun replied, "It is important to keep the right amount of attention."

Reflecting on her 25-year relationship with Jeong Eung-young, Park Jeong-su said, "Back then, I loved him so much that I was always devoted. Even when I was out somewhere, if I saw something he would like, I bought it for him and took care of him like a mother bird feeding her chicks." She continued, "After 25 years, we have developed both resentment and affection for each other. As long as you stay healthy and stay by my side, that is enough."

Park Seong-jun advised Park Jeong-su, saying, "I think you are holding the knife a little too much. When it shows, you have the energy to cut everything off with that knife, so it would be better if you lowered the sharpness of your words a little." Park Jeong-su responded, "I'm sorry. My husband must have it even worse. I hate myself too," expressing her regret.

In particular, Park Seong-jun said, "Your husband does not seem to be easily hurt, but once he is hurt, he is the type to remember it. He keeps the memory of being scratched for a long time." He added, "Park Jeong-su is someone who endures and keeps going. She endures in her heart and with her body, and in the end, she could collapse." His words came as a shock. He then advised, "It may actually be better for the two of you to maintain a proper distance."

Finally, Park Seong-jun said, "The two of you have harmony at the level of the heart, and you are a relationship that supports each other. Because there is strength and compatibility in your bond, even if you wander outward, you can return again. It is a good match because you can both endure and bear with each other."

When Park Jeong-su asked, "I won't be lonely when I get old, right?" Park Seong-jun replied, "I don't think that will happen. However, because you are the type to carry hurt in your heart for a long time, emotional knots may remain."

Meanwhile, Park Jeong-su made her debut in 1972 as part of the fifth open recruitment class of television actors at Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC). She married a businessman in 1975, but later divorced by mutual agreement after having two children. Since 2009, she has been in a common-law marriage with producer Jeong Eung-young, the father of actor Jung Kyung-ho.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com