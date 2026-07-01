Shinji, who said stress caused her weight to drop to 42 kg, now reveals finger inflammation and a possible disruption to her activities

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Singer Shinji, who recently said her weight fell to 42.9 kg after marriage because of stress, has now shared an update that she is receiving treatment for inflammation in a finger joint, worrying fans.

On the 1st, a video titled "Introducing Shinji's new family member!" was uploaded to the YouTube channel Eotteoshinji.

In the video, Shinji introduced her newly adopted dog, Cookie, and shared a glimpse of her daily life. Cookie showed off a range of tricks, including sitting, waiting, and turning around. Shinji expressed affection for the dog, saying, "These days, it's fun to train him."

Even amid her happy life with her dog, however, she also revealed a health issue. Shinji began by saying, "Because of inflammation in the joints of my finger, I was told not to use my thumb at all for two weeks."

She recalled the situation, saying, "My hand suddenly started hurting one day, and I thought it would be fine. But when I went to the hospital, they said there was inflammation in the joint." She added, "I got a lot of injections. I didn't watch at all, but the nurses and my husband were almost in tears. I heard some people even faint when they see the shots."

She said she is now struggling with everyday tasks because she cannot properly use her thumb. "I had originally planned to decorate the front yard garden, but I still haven't done it. My husband said he would do it, but I kept saying I would do it myself, so I've been putting it off," she explained.

Shinji also admitted that she had been enduring the pain. "It hurt when I washed up and when I signed autographs, but I kept thinking it would get better," she said. "The day before I went to the hospital, it hurt so much that I told my husband. He turned on the light, looked at my hand, and it was swollen and sticking out. He scolded me for not saying anything sooner."

"These days, I'm recovering by massaging it with hot water and doing warm compresses every day," she added.

Earlier, Shinji had spoken candidly about her health after marriage through her YouTube channel Eotteoshinji.

At the time, she said, "I lost a lot of weight after getting married. As my health got worse, I lost an abnormally large amount." Her comments worried fans.

"I'm 164 cm tall, and my weight dropped to 43 kg. I even saw 42.9 kg," she said. "Even though I was eating well, I kept losing weight."

She also said, "Mental stress is a quick fix for dieting," revealing the background behind her weight loss and drawing sympathy.

As Shinji has now revealed that she is also facing difficulties in her activities because of inflammation in a finger joint, fans are sending messages of support such as, "Please take care of your health first," and "Don't push yourself and make sure you recover fully."

narusi@sportschosun.com