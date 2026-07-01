Jang Young-ran breaks down in tears at the final taping of "My Golden Kids" after six years... "I got emotional the moment I saw Oh Eun-young"

[Sportschosun Kim Jun-seok] Broadcaster Jang Young-ran ended up in tears as she wrapped up the final taping of Channel A's "My Golden Kids," a program she had been part of for six years.

On the 1st, the YouTube channel "Class A Jang Young-ran" released a video titled "The day Jang Young-ran cried and panicked after being told she was leaving My Golden Kids (Six years later, shocking scene)."

From the beginning of the video, Jang Young-ran revealed her mixed emotions, saying, "Today is the last broadcast. I've been feeling so emotional since yesterday."

She said that broadcasts come and go, and people can become numb to being cut from a show, but this was the first time a program she had worked on for six or seven years was ending. She added, "This was the show I started when Jiwoo entered elementary school."

She went on to say, "I learned so much about parenting through this program. In the past, I would have gotten angry at my child first, but now I try to understand my child's feelings first." She added, "I also learned here that the ultimate goal of parenting is to help a child become independent."

Ahead of the final taping, Jang Young-ran personally handed out gifts she had prepared for every member of the production team and took photos around the set, unable to hide her disappointment.

Her emotions surged especially when she met Dr. Oh Eun-young.

Jang Young-ran became tearful as she presented handwritten letters and gifts from her husband and two children to Dr. Oh Eun-young. In her letter, her daughter Jiwoo wrote, "Thank you for making Mom a parenting master," while her son Junwoo wrote that "Mom became from B-class to A-class thanks to 'My Golden Kids,'" adding to the heartfelt moment.

Jang Young-ran said through tears, "Because of you, my children grew up so well." She added, "You are my teacher and a truly great adult. Everything that gave me confidence as a mother is thanks to you, sister."

In response, Dr. Oh Eun-young said, "Young-ran is a very honest person with a warm heart," adding, "For six years, we built a deep bond with the shared goal of protecting the children together."

She then delivered one final message, saying, "What matters most is not raising children with love, but raising them so that they can feel love."

Jang Young-ran said that learning from "My Golden Kids" changed the way she speaks to her children, explaining, "I now ask them, 'How was your heart today?' instead of 'How was your studying today?'" She added, "A second season is absolutely necessary."

At the end of the video, the production team also expressed their gratitude, saying, "Without Jang Young-ran, the program would not have been complete," and "She was the best MC, someone who remembered even the names of the youngest staff members and took care of everyone." Their words left a lasting impression until the very end.

narusi@sportschosun.com