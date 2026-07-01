Cho Minah: "From My Father's Debts to My Ex-Husband's Debts"... The Tears of a Single Mother Who Became an Insurance King 22 Times

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Joon-seok] Cho Minah revealed how she took on three jobs to repay everything, from her father's debts to the debts she inherited after her divorce.

On the 1st, a video titled "The Reason Seo In-young Didn't Invite Only Cho Minah to Her Wedding (+First Look at Cho Minah's Home, Son Kang-ho)" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Seo In-young's Gaegwacheonseon."

That day, Seo In-young visited Cho Minah's home to catch up with her. Cho Minah was busy juggling several jobs, including financial consulting, baking classes, and tarot consultations.

Explaining how she became an insurance agent, Cho Minah said, "I uploaded my resume on a recruitment site, and a company contacted me. They said I could make about 3 million won a month."

But she added, "I told them that 3 million won wouldn't be enough for me because I had debts," and opened up about circumstances she had never been able to share with others.

Cho Minah said, "Since I was very young, I spent a long time repaying my father's debts. After I got married, I took out a loan using my house as collateral, and when I got divorced, I ended up taking on that debt myself." She added, "I wanted to pay it off as quickly as possible, so I worked harder than everyone else."

She recalled, "I worked almost nonstop from the moment I woke up until I went to bed. I didn't even rest on Sundays."

Her desperation eventually led to results.

Cho Minah said, "I became Insurance King 22 times. I was also ranked No. 1 nationwide," adding, "My annual salary is in the hundreds of millions of won. However, because it is commission-based, it changes every month." Seo In-young responded, "That's amazing. You're really incredible," in admiration.

Cho Minah is now supporting herself through what she called a "three-job" routine, working as an insurance agent while also running baking classes and serving as a tarot reader.

She also spoke candidly about the reality of life as a single mother.

Cho Minah said, "I'm not even receiving child support," adding, "I have to play both the mother and father roles, so I think that makes me work even more."

She continued, "What is hardest is worrying that my child may feel confused. It isn't easy physically either, because I have to be both mother and father." She added, "I hope working mothers and single-parent families can find strength too. I'm making it work, so you can absolutely do it as well," sending a message of encouragement.

Meanwhile, Cho Minah joined the group Jewelry in 2002 and left the team in 2005. She later announced her marriage and pregnancy in 2020, but the marriage ended in divorce. She is now raising her son alone while continuing activities in various fields.

narusi@sportschosun.com